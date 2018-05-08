FCID permitted to probe Cabraals bank accounts over Rs.600 million misappropriation
May 8, 2018 09:08 pm
The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today granted permission for the FCID to record a statement from former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and investigate his bank accounts with regard to the misappropriation of Rs 600 million.
The misappropriation of the funds is alleged to have occurred during the former government’s unsuccessful bid for Sri Lanka to host the 2018 Commonwealth Games.