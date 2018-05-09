Sri Lankan woman nabbed with gold worth Rs.2.6 million at BIA

A Sri Lankan female arrived from Dubai was apprehended with gold jewelries worth Rs 2.6 million by Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Bandaranaike International Airport, yesterday (08).

Officers of the PNB recovered 431.85 grams of gold jewelries hidden inside the suspect’s baggage upon her arrival at BIA, by flight UL 226 at 12pm last night.

The 40 year old suspect; a resident of Kuliyapitiya, was handed over to BIA Customs for further investigations today (09).

Investigations are being carried out by BIA Customs under the direction of Customs Director O.M. Jabeer, and under the supervision of Customs Deputy Director Jagath Obeysekara.