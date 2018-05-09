The President’s former Chief of Staff I. H. K. Mahanama and State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman P. Dissanayaka who were arrested in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million were re- remanded till 22 May.

Mahanama, the former secretary of the lands ministry, had allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs 540 million from an Indian investor interested in acquiring a state-owned sugar factory.

The two were arrested at a car park of a luxury hotel in the capital Colombo, on May 03, by the officers of Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption while they were accepting a 20 million rupees bribe from the investor for the transfer of land.