Presidents former Chief of Staff Mahanama, STC Chairman re- remanded

Presidents former Chief of Staff Mahanama, STC Chairman re- remanded

May 9, 2018   10:38 am

By Manushi Silva

The President’s former Chief of Staff I. H. K. Mahanama and State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman P. Dissanayaka who were arrested in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million were re- remanded till 22 May.

Mahanama, the former secretary of the lands ministry, had allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs 540 million from an Indian investor interested in acquiring a state-owned sugar factory.

The two were arrested at a car park of a luxury hotel in the capital Colombo, on May 03, by the officers of Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption while they were accepting a 20 million rupees bribe from the investor for the transfer of land.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories