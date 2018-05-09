Afternoon thundershowers expected today too

Afternoon thundershowers expected today too

May 9, 2018   11:00 am

- Department of Meteorology

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island, the Department of Meteorology announced.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere, particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls, about100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories