Railway strike from 12 noon today

May 9, 2018   12:02 pm

By Manushi Silva

The railway trade unions have decided to launch their strike action from 12 noon today (09), based on several demands including the failure by authorities to fulfill their promises on resolving railway workers’ issues.

The strike which was scheduled to be launched from midnight yesterday (8) was postponed, following a request made by the committee appointed to look into their grievances.
 
Several discussions were held between representatives of railway trade unions and the government last morning, however ended unsuccessful as both sides failed to reach an agreement. 

All railway commuters are advised to find alternate means of transportation.

