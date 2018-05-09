Fire breaks out at a warehouse of an airport duty-free shop

Fire breaks out at a warehouse of an airport duty-free shop

May 9, 2018   12:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A fire has broken out at a warehouse of a duty-free shop in the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 4 am today (09).

The police attached to the BIA said that the fire which lasted for about 2 hours was completely extinguished by the Airport Fire Services.

The fire had caused major damage to electrical equipments in the warehouse complex.

The cause for the fire or the estimation of the damages caused by it has not yet been estimated.

The BIA said that the fire has not affected the airport or its airline operations.

Further investigations are conducted by the BIA police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories