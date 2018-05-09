Fire breaks out at a warehouse of an airport duty-free shop

A fire has broken out at a warehouse of a duty-free shop in the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 4 am today (09).

The police attached to the BIA said that the fire which lasted for about 2 hours was completely extinguished by the Airport Fire Services.

The fire had caused major damage to electrical equipments in the warehouse complex.

The cause for the fire or the estimation of the damages caused by it has not yet been estimated.

The BIA said that the fire has not affected the airport or its airline operations.

Further investigations are conducted by the BIA police.