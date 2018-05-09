Second reading of Judicature Amendment Bill in House today

Second reading of Judicature Amendment Bill in House today

May 9, 2018   12:29 pm

By Manushi Silva

The second reading of Judicature Amendment Bill is scheduled to take place at the parliament today (09).

Addressing a media briefing, Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorala yesterday said that the Act will be presented to parliament today.

The Judicature Amendment Bill aims to set up a permanent High Court-at-Bar to expedite cases of large scale corruption and financial crimes, Athukorala said.

“As the first step one special High Court will be set up” the Minister pointed out.

