Second reading of Judicature Amendment Bill in House today

The second reading of Judicature Amendment Bill is scheduled to take place at the parliament today (09).

Addressing a media briefing, Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorala yesterday said that the Act will be presented to parliament today.

The Judicature Amendment Bill aims to set up a permanent High Court-at-Bar to expedite cases of large scale corruption and financial crimes, Athukorala said.

“As the first step one special High Court will be set up” the Minister pointed out.