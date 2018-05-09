Woman arrested for the possession of heroin

A woman was arrested by police for the possession of heroin at the junction near Lansiyawatta, Wellampitiya.

The arrest was carried out upon a tip-off received by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), according to the police.

The police seized 6.92grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 53,780 during the arrest.

The suspect is a 40-year-old woman residing in Wellampitiya area.

The suspect is to be presented at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court and PNB is conducting further investigations.