CEBEU demands will be fulfilled soon Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

May 9, 2018   12:49 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Engineers’ demands will be met with soon.

He stated that he will get the approval for the mixed power generation plan at the cabinet meeting today (09).

However, the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) said that they will continue to engage in the work-to-rule industrial action until their demands are fulfilled.

The CEBEU has initiated a work-to-rule industrial action since last evening (08).

