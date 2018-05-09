Railway strike has been called off

Railway strike has been called off

May 9, 2018   01:37 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Railway trade unions call off their strike action as Cabinet has decided to grant their demands, says Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Chairman Lal Paranavithana.

The strike which was scheduled to be launched from midnight yesterday (08) was postponed until 12 noon today (09), following a request made by the committee appointed to look into their grievances.

According to Secretary of the LEOU Indika Dodangoda, the authorities have assured them that their issues will be resolved soon as the approved salary scales will be referred to at the Cabinet meeting today.

Accordingly, the scheduled railway strike has been called off. 

