Heavy rains create a minor flood situation in Galle

The heavy rain spell in the Galle district have continued non-stop up until this morning (09) since last night (08), for Galle, Ambalangoda, Balapitiya and Ahungalla areas.

More than 15 houses in the Pathamulla, Welithara, Wellabada and Station Road areas near the Madu River, Balapitya have been flooded.

The residents of the area point out their suffering during every rainy season due to the canals and drainage systems not being properly maintained for a long time.

Meanwhile, several roads leading to the some of these villages have also been obstructed due to the flood.

The villagers blame the situation on the negligence of the responsible authorities.