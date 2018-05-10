Director General Indian Coast Guard calls on Commander of the Navy

The Director General of Indian Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rajendra Singh who participated in the 3rd Staff Talks between senior officers of Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lankan Coast Guard, called on the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimewan Ranasinghe at the Naval Headquarters today (09).

Upon arrival, he was accorded with a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions and received by Commander Western Naval Area Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna.

During the cordial discussion, Commander of the Navy and Director General of Indian Coast Guard shared thoughts on matters of bilateral interest and mutual importance as well and it culminated with exchange of mementos symbolizing the goodwill of both countries.

Director General Sri Lanka Coast Guard Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge and Defence Attaché to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka Captain Ashok Rao were also attending this occasion.