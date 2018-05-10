Debate on govt. policy statement commences

Debate on govt. policy statement commences

May 10, 2018   10:56 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The debate on the government’s Policy Statement, which was delivered by President Maithripala Sirisena at the opening of the second session of the Parliament, commenced  in the House today (10).

The debate commenced at 10.30 am at the Parliament.

The government’s Policy Statement was presented by the President at the opening of the 2nd parliamentary session on the 8th May.

The request of the Joint Opposition to debate the said Policy Statement was approved by the Speaker and accordingly, it was held this morning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories