Debate on govt. policy statement commences

The debate on the government’s Policy Statement, which was delivered by President Maithripala Sirisena at the opening of the second session of the Parliament, commenced in the House today (10).

The debate commenced at 10.30 am at the Parliament.

The government’s Policy Statement was presented by the President at the opening of the 2nd parliamentary session on the 8th May.

The request of the Joint Opposition to debate the said Policy Statement was approved by the Speaker and accordingly, it was held this morning.