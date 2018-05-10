Special dialogue on female representation in politics

Special dialogue on female representation in politics

May 10, 2018   11:16 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus has decided to hold a special series of discussions regarding the female representation in politics.

Its first phase will commence at the parliamentary premises today (10), according to Minister Chandrani Bandara, the Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus.

Issues faced by women when engaging in politics, relating to the experiences of the recent Local Government election, will be discussed at this dialogue.

NGOs, civil society organizations and the Chairman of the Elections Commission are scheduled to attend today’s discussion, said Minister Bandara.

