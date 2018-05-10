Retires customs officer arrested at BIA with gold worth over Rs.14m

May 10, 2018   11:34 am

By Yusuf Ariff

A retired Customs Inspector has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with gold jewellery worth over Rs 14 million. 

The 65-year-old suspect from Ja-Ela was apprehended by Customs officers at the airport with 2.45 kg of gold jewellery valued at Rs. 14,054,897.

The gold was hidden inside a waste girdle worn by the suspect.

According to preliminary inquiries, the gold jewellery was brought into the country from Dubai by a smuggler and handed over to the suspect. 

Investigations are being carried out especially to figure out how the suspect had come into the airport to receive the gold and also regarding his involvement in the smuggling racket. 

