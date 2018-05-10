BASL to file petition against FTA with Singapore

A fundamental rights petition has been filed with the Supreme Court stating that the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) signed between the two countries contravenes the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The FR petition was filed by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), while the respondents named in the application include the Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet, and the Attorney General.

BASL points out that the free trade agreement allows Singaporean professionals to freely practice their professions in Sri Lanka, but there are only a very few advantages for the Sri Lankan professionals through the agreement.

This agreement will create many hindrances in the practice of Sri Lankan Professionals in many fields including Medicine, Engineering, Law and Surveying, according to the petition.