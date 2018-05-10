Youth arrested for duping people through Facebook

May 10, 2018   12:46 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A youth was arrested in Pollonnaruwa for committing financial fraud by hacking Facebook accounts.

Reportedly, the arrest was made following an investigation carried out by the Pollonnaruwa Divisional crime investigation unit.

The suspect has allegedly hacked in to different Facebook accounts and acquired money through a mobile cash transaction method from friends of the account’s actual owner.

Police revealed that the suspect is a 19 year old from Moonamaldeniya area in Kamburapola.

The suspect will be presented at the Manampitiya Magistrate’s Court today (10) while further investigations are conducted by the Pollonnaruwa Police.

