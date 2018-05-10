Lanka IOC to also hike fuel prices

Lanka IOC, the Indian Oil Company’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka, says that it will also increase fuel prices from tomorrow (11), in line with the CPC fuel price revision.

However, the final prices are yet to be decided on, said LIOC’s Senior Vice-President of Retail Sales & Human Resource, Siddharth Agarwal.

The government today announced that the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will increased fuel prices with effect from midnight today.

The price of Octane 92 Petrol will be increased to Rs 137 while Octane 95 will be prices at Rs 148 per litre. Auto Diesel price has been increased to Rs 109 while Super Diesel will be sold at Rs 119. Kerosene was also increased from Rs 44 to Rs 101.