Appointment of new State Timber Corporation chairman suspended

Mr Anurudda Polgampola receiving his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidents Official Residence on May 4.

The appointment of Mr Anuruddha Polgampola as the new Chairman of State Timber Corporation (STC) has been suspended with immediate effect, according to sources.

He had received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence on May 04.

That was a day after the President ordered the immediate suspension then Chairman of the State Timber Corporation P. Dissanayaka, who along with President’s former Chief of Staff Dr I.H.K. Mahanama are facing bribery charges.

They were arrested and remanded in connection with soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian investor.