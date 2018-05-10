The hearing date of the case filed against Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) President Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya has been fixed on 5th of June by the Court of Appeal.

The petition was taken up before a panel of judges comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Arjuna Obeysekera.

The case was filed by civil society activists Prof. Sarath Wijesuriya and Gamini Viyangoda accusing the Dr. Padeniya of contempt of court for criticizing the verdict of the Court of Appeal regarding the SAITM issue, during a speech made at a public meeting held in Colombo in April.

The attorneys appearing on behalf of the plaintiff had requested a date of hearing for the case today (10). Accordingly, the Court of Appeal ordered that the hearing of the case to be scheduled on the 5th June.