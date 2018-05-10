Postal workers to strike within 2 weeks; CEB workers continue work-to-rule

Postal workers have decided to resort to trade union action over the failure by authorities to fulfill promises made on resolving their problems, says the Union of Post and Telecommunication Officers Sri Lanka.

The authorities have promised to produce a special cabinet paper to resolve the issues of postal workers that lasted for 12, according to the Chief Secretary of the Union H. K. Kariyawasam.

However, as those agreements have not yet been put into practice, postal workers will engage in trade union action within the next 2 weeks, said Kariyawasam.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says that they will continue to engage in the work-to-rule industrial action until their demands are fulfilled.

CEBEU Chairman Saumya Kumarawadu said that the authorities should take responsibility for the breakdowns in the power supply caused by the industrial action.