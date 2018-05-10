No need to assign Samurdhi Bank to Central Bank  P. Harrison

May 10, 2018   07:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There is no need to assign the Samurdhi Bank under the Central Bank, says Minister of Social Empowerment P. Harrison.

Addressing the press at Anuradhapura, he said that the Samurdhi Bank is already being monitored by agents of the Treasury and the Ministry of Finance.

At the UNP May Day rally recently, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had announced that the Samurdhi Bank will be brought under the Central Bank in the future.

