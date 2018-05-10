Minimum three-wheeler fare to be increased

Three-wheeler fare for the first kilometre will be increased by Rs. 10 from midnight today (10), three-wheeler drivers’ unions said.

Accordingly the new minimum fare will be increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 60, they said.

The fare hike is in line with the fuel price increase, which will also take effect from midnight today.

The price of Octane 92 Petrol will be increased to Rs 137 while Octane 95 will be prices at Rs 148 per litre. Auto Diesel price has been increased to Rs 109 while Super Diesel will be sold at Rs 119 by the CPC.

Kerosene was also increased from Rs 44 to Rs 101.

Lanka IOC says that it will also increase fuel prices from tomorrow (11).