Sri Lanka Cricket election on May 31

Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha says that the Attorney General advised him to hold Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) elections on May 31.

The minister said that he has informed the cricket board regarding this matter.

The election to appoint office bearers for the cricket governing body of the country was scheduled to be held on May 19, however was postponed due to an issue with the Elections Committee.

According to reports, the board had violated procedure when appointing the elections committee.

In a letter sent to SLC, sports minister Faiszer Musthapha had pointed out sports law that states an election committee can only be appointed and sanctioned at an Extraordinary General Meeting with the approval of SLC members.

As the SLC had appointed the election committee only at an executive committee meeting, the ministry views it as invalid and has asked SLC to halt the reception of nominations.

The SLC, however, claims that it had received permission to conduct the election from previous sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera.

The Attorney General’s Department advised the Ministry of Sports to hold SLC elections under a new Election Committee appointed at a general meeting according to the Sports Act.

Mustapha on 27 April decided to appoint the current governing body as an interim committee until the election is held.