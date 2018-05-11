Train services disrupted on up-country line

Train services on the up-country line have been disrupted due to Station Masters and other workers of several railway stations between Rambukkana and Badulla engaging in a strike.

Train services between Rambukkana and Badulla had come to a standstill since last night (10) while two trains are reportedly stopped on the same track near the Nawalapitiya railway station since last night.

The Railway Control Room said that the disruption has been caused due to a strike launched by station masters and other railway workers at several stations.

Hundreds of passengers are reportedly left stranded due to this as even the office trains service on the up-country has also been disrupted.