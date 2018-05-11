Army donations to Little Hearts Fund handed over to President

-

The Sri Lankan Army has handed over a donation of Rs. 70 Million to the “Little Hearts” Fund to President Maithripala Sirisena.

All members of the army have donated half a day’s salary to the “Little Hearts” Fund.

Representing the Sri Lanka Army Women’s Corps Captain, Piumi Chetana, Warrant Officer Sumith Wijesighe, Women’s Signals soldier K.T. Dinakshi and other members of the Army handed over the cheque for this amount to the President at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (May 10).

President Sirisena, in turn, handed the cheque to Dr. Duminda Samarasighe and member Sumedha Ranasinghe of the “Little Hearts” Fund.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake and other senior members of the Army joined this event, the according to the PMD.