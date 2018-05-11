Thel Kumara gunned down in Trincomalee

Hendavitharanage Selin Kumara alias ‘Thel Kumara’ has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Trincomalee this morning (11), police said.

Two gunmen had arrived in a car and opened fire at an individual who was in a lorry parked on the roadside before fleeing the scene.

The victim had succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the Trincomalee Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Hendavitharanage Selin Kumara alias ‘Thel Kumara’ from Sirimapura, who is believed to be a criminal gang leader.

The motive for the murder has not been uncovered yet while Trincomalee Police is conducting further investigations.

The body has been placed at the Trincomalee Hospital.