Bus fares to be increased?

May 11, 2018   11:07 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) says that bus fares will be increased in line with the increase in fuel prices. 

Responding to a query from Ada Derana, LPBOA President Gemunu Wijeratne said that the association will convene a meeting today (11) to discuss and decide on the fares to be increased.

Meanwhile three-wheeler drivers’ associations decided to increase the fare for the first kilometer (minimum fare) by Rs 10 with effect from midnight yesterday (10). 

Petrol 92 Octane was increased to Rs 137, Octane 95 went up to Rs 148 while Auto Diesel and Super Diesel were raised to Rs 109 and Rs 119 per litre, respectively. 

