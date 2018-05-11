Fowzie sworn in as State Minister of National Unity and Reconciliation

May 11, 2018   11:38 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Veteran SLFP politician A.H.M. Fowzie has been sworn in as the State Minister of National Unity and Reconciliation.

He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence this morning (11), the PMD said.

Fowzie previsouly held the portfolio of State Minister of National Integration and Reconciliation.

Secretary to the President Austin Fernando was also present on the occasion. 

