Pakistani man sentenced to death for smuggling heroin

A Pakistani national who was found guilty of smuggling a large stock of heroin into Sri Lanka, has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court.

The suspect was accused of smuggling 8.3 kg of heroin into the country in 2010, by concealing the narcotics inside a freight container of imported potatoes.

The sentence was announced by Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja today (11).

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the Pakistani national, Zaid Mohamed, in connection with smuggling 8.35kg of heroin inside a container of potatoes imported into the country between the time period between November 23 and December 8, 2010.

Following a long trial, the suspect was found guilty by the court and sentenced to death.