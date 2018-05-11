NPC declares May 18 as day of mourning

May 11, 2018   01:12 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Northern Provincial Council has passed a resolution to declare May 18 as a day of mourning.

The 122nd session of the council was held yesterday (10) chaired by C.V.K. Sivagnanam.

During that session, TNA Northern Province Minister Anandhi Sasidharan presented a resolution seeking to declare May 18 as a day of mourning in the province. 

The resolution was unanimously approved and May 18, the date on which the war in Sri Lanka ended in 2009, was declared a day of mourning in the Northern Province, according to Ada Derana reporter. 

