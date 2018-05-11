President stresses importance of comprehensive programme on river conservation

-

President Maithripala Sirisena pointed out the importance of a comprehensive programme on river conservation, as the river system in the country faces giant challenge of erosion on shores.

The President stated this during a meeting held with the representatives of the World Bank at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (10), the PMD said.

President Sirisena pointed out that from the center of the country 103 rivers flow into the sea and the Mahaweli River is the largest river, but, due to the lack of a proper programme for the conservation of rivers and the lack of a dedicated institution, the Mahaweli River and other rivers have been severely challenged. He said all responsible stakeholders should pay urgent attention to this.

The President appreciated the assistance given by the World Bank for a long period for the development activities of Sri Lanka and he also said that the assistance given for Sri Lanka by the World Bank is expected in the future too, as a responsible stakeholder in the journey of the development of the country, the release said.

Recalling the challenges faced by Sri Lanka and other countries in the world as a result of climate change due to global warming, he said that even though drought and floods were not a novel experience for Sri Lanka, during the past few years the country faced a disastrous situation, the country had never experienced in the past.

President Sirisena paid gratitude to the contribution provided by various projects under the funds of World Bank when providing assistance under such circumstances.

President Sirisena discussed on the progress of the dam safety and water resources planning project conducted under World Bank assistance and added that the World Bank support towards new transformations in the field of water management is also expected the future too.

President Sirisena mentioned that the government is giving priority to the agriculture, irrigation, as well as power resources and main emphasize is on the renewable energy sources.

President Sirisena further stated that whatever investments flow in to the country, the country has kept faith on an economy based on agriculture.

Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli and Environment, Anura Dissanayake and other officials were present in this event, the President’s Media Division said.

Source: PMD