The road from Hettiyawatta junction to Ibbegwaththa junction in Ramanadan Mawatha-Kotahena will be temporarily closed from today (11), said the Police Headquarters.

Accordingly, transportation will be restricted in the road from today until May 14,from 9.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The road is to be closed for the laying of a water pipeline.

Therefore, police request the public to use alternative roads.