Govt. formulates the International Schools Registration Process

- Government Information Department

Considering a proposal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers granted its approval to Commence the Re-registration of International Schools under the Companies Act, upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Education until a Formal Legal Framework is developed.

Further it was decided by the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a Cabinet Sub Committee to accomplish a study on the establishment of legal provisions with respect to registration , accreditation, regulation, certification of quality and administration of International Schools, Teachers Training and making Sinhala, Tamil, Religion and History subjects compulsory for Sri Lankan Students who are in International Schools, and to grant their recommendation.