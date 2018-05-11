Woman and brother arrested while attempting to smuggle Rs 11.1M in foreign currency

Two Sri Lankan passengers including a woman have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth over Rs 11.1 million out of the country.

Sri Lanka Customs said that a 55-yearold woman, said to be a businesswoman, and her 30-year-old brother, both residents of Colombo, were preparing to board a flight to Singapore at 7.30am today (11).

The foreign currency US$ 72,000 equivalent to Rs 11,160,000 was discovered while concealed in the bag handle and back cover of their hand luggage.

Airport customs is conducting further investigations.