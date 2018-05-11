Person arrested with heroin worth Rs 22 million

May 11, 2018   03:08 pm

By Manushi Silva

A person in possession of heroin valued at Rs 22 million was arrested by Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Moragahahena, Horana.

The stock of heroin weighing 1.76 kilograms was recovered inside the suspect’s residence.
                                                                                                                                                                 
The suspect who was arrested on May 04 was kept in detention for seven days on the orders of Horana Magistrate.

Accordingly, Horana Police recovered the stock of heroin along with 493.63 grams of gold hidden inside a safe in suspect’s residence during investigations carried out.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by PNB.

