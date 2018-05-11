Bus fares to increase by 10% next week - LPBOA

Private bus fares are expected to be increased by a minimum of 10% by next week, under the annual fare revision, the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) said.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (11), LPBOA President Gemunu Wijeratne said that the annual fare revision which was expected to be carried out on June 1 will be included into this.

Accordingly, the current minimum fare of Rs 10 would increase to Rs 11, he said.