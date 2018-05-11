Shantha Bandara appointed new STC chairman

Former UPFA MP Shantha Bandara has been appointed as the new Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC).

He received the letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence today (11), the President’s Media Division said.

Shantha Bandara is the President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party Youth Front (SLFPYF).

The new appointment comes after there had been some confusion surrounding the position of STC chairman recently.

On May 3, the President ordered the immediate suspension former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation P. Dissanayaka, who along with President’s former Chief of Staff Dr I.H.K. Mahanama are facing bribery charges.

They were arrested and remanded in connection with soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian investor.

On May 4, the President appointed Anuruddha Polgampola as the new Chairman and the altter officially received his letter of appointment from President that very same day.

However, it was reported yesterday that the appointment of Mr Polgampola as STC Chairman was suspended with immediate effect.