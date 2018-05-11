Dilan calls for Duminda to be sacked as SLFP General Secretary

Ranil Wickremesinghe would not have been appointed as the Prime Minister, if Duminda Dissanayake was removed from Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s (SLFP) General Secretary Post, said parliamentarian Dilan Perera.

The MP made this statement while addressing media when the Group of 16 SLFP MPs who recently resigned from the government met His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith this morning (11).

“Duminda should be removed from his post in the same way Ranil Wickremesinghe should be removed from Prime Minister’s portfolio” Dilan Perera said.

MP Dilan Perera further said that Duminda would never allow a no-confidence motion against the Premier to win, until he remains in SLFP General Secretariat post.

“However, Duminda Dissanayake can learn the right way to engage in politics through his father late Berty Premalal Dissanayake. If Berty Premalal Dissanayake was alive, he would have been the first person to slap Duminda on his face and to teach him correct politics” he added.