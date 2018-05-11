GMOA to launch island-wide strike on May 17

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide 24-hour strike action on May 17.

Addressing a media conference held today (11), GMOA Secretary Haritha Aluthge said the strike action will be held as a protest against the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with Singapore, proposed Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) with India and several other issues.

Meanwhile, a discussion is due to be held with Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse to resolve the crisis which has occurred due to the decision taken by the government to absorb South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) students to Kotelawala Defence University (KDU),he added.

The Executive Committee of the GMOA which assembled yesterday (10) had unanimously decided to go on strike on May 17 objecting these matters.