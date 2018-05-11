GMOA to launch island-wide strike on May 17

GMOA to launch island-wide strike on May 17

May 11, 2018   07:01 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide 24-hour strike action on May 17.

Addressing a media conference held today (11), GMOA Secretary Haritha Aluthge said the strike action will be held as a protest against the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with Singapore, proposed Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) with India and several other issues.

Meanwhile, a discussion is due to be held with Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse to resolve the crisis which has occurred due to the decision taken by the government to absorb South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) students to Kotelawala Defence University (KDU),he added. 

The Executive Committee of the GMOA which assembled yesterday (10) had unanimously decided to go on strike on May 17 objecting these matters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories