New Immigration and Emigration Act to be formulated

May 11, 2018   10:26 pm

- Government Information Department

Cabinet of Ministers approval has given for introducing a new Immigration and  Emigration Act.  In accordance with the recommendation of a committee consist of experts in the field, a report has been prepared by the Department of Immigration and Emigration, on regulations which should be included to the new act. 
 
The combined proposal  submitted by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe and Mr.S.B. Navinna, Minister of  Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs to advice Legal Draftsman to draft a bill  based on the provisions recommended  in the report was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers

 

