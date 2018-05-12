OMP to commence regional-level discussions with relatives of missing persons from today

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) is launching a series of The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) is launching a series of regional-level discussions with the relatives of the missing persons from today (12) onwards.

The discussions will commence from Mannar district, the Chairman of the OMP Attorney Saliya Peiris said. from today (12) onwards.

The discussions will commence from Mannar district, the Chairman of the OMP Attorney Saliya Peiris said.

Meanwhile, consultations will be held with the families of missing and disappeared persons, activists, professionals and organizations working on the issue.

The consultations are a vital step in the process to operationalize the functions of the OMP in its search for missing and disappeared persons, the Chairman of the OMP attorney Saliya Peiris said in a statement.

Within the next few weeks, the OMP will visit the districts of Matara, Trincomalee, Mullaitivu, Kandy, Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Batticaloa and Ampara. The visits are included in the first phase of tours planned by the office.

Recently the OMP called for applications for the recruitment of administrative officers and applications are scheduled to be called for the post of Investigative officers soon.