Public create unnecessary disputes over political issues - Minister Duminda
May 12, 2018 11:58 am
Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Duminda Dissanayake says that public is creating unnecessary arguments within themselves over political issues.
“Although the public are creating disputes within themselves, the politicians maintain friendly relationships with their opponents.” Dissanayake said.
He made this statement addressing a gathering at Anuradhapura recently.