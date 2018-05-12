Public create unnecessary disputes over political issues - Minister Duminda

Public create unnecessary disputes over political issues - Minister Duminda

May 12, 2018   11:58 am

By Manushi Silva

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Duminda Dissanayake says that public is creating unnecessary arguments within themselves over political issues.

“Although the public are creating disputes within themselves, the politicians maintain friendly relationships with their opponents.” Dissanayake said.

He made this statement addressing a gathering at Anuradhapura recently.

 


 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories