President Maithripala Sirisena left for Iran on a two- day state visit a short while ago, Ada Derana airport correspondent reported.

President Sirisena along with a delegation of 10, left for Iran in a Qatar Airways flight (QR-665) at 11.50 am today (12).

During his visits, the President will focus on improving Iran-Sri Lanka economic and trade ties as well as encouraging Iranian investments in the country.