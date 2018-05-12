Met Dept issues red alert on weather forecast

- Department of Meteorology

Sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle may experience sea surges until 15 May due to effect of swell waves, the Department of Meteorology announced.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 45kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The Department of Metrology request Naval and fishing communities to refrain from naval activities around the country.