I will not switch over to UNP or SLPP Mahinda Amaraweera

The reason public has placed trust on him is that he has worked with the same party in all 27 years of his political life, says the General Secretary of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

He says that he will continue to work with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and that he has no hope of switching to the United National Party (UNP) or to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

SLFP has the ability to create a government, said the Minister.

He also mentioned that President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that he will not retire in 2020 and that the President will re-contest at the upcoming presidential election.

The minister further stated that President Sirisena is the only leader able to gain the trust of all Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim racial communities.