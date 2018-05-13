The current government policy is a fraudulent program G. L. Peiris

The current government policy is a fraudulent program G. L. Peiris

May 13, 2018   11:38 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The current government policy is a fraudulent program says Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris.

He says that the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam is the biggest monetary fraud not only in Sri Lanka but also in the South Asia and that it badly affected the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

The Prime Minister or the current government has no need of bringing former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran back to Sri Lanka, according to the Professor.

When the current government changes and a government headed by Mahinda Rajapaksa comes to power they will work for bringing justice to the people, he further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories