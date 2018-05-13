President Sirisena meets Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

President Maithripala Sirisena who is on a two-day state visit to Iran, met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani a short while ago.

President Sirisena is expected to sign new MoUs to further strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two countries, according to President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Maithripala Sirisena along with a delegation of 10, left for Iran for a two-day state visit at the invitation of the Iran President Hassan Rouhani.

President Sirisena left for Iran in a Qatar Airways flight (QR-665) at 11.50 am yesterday (12).

During his visits, the President will focus on improving Iran-Sri Lanka economic and trade ties as well as encouraging Iranian investments in the country.

This is the first state visit to Iran by President Sirisena after assuming duties as President.

He is also scheduled to attend a special Investment and Trade Forum organized by the Iran Chamber of Commerce.