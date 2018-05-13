Three arrested for the possession of heroin

Three people have been arrested for the possession of heroin during several raids in Badulla district.

Based on a tip-off, the police has arrested a 60 year old with 2g 520mg of heroin at a raid conducted in the Pahalagama area.

Meanwhile, another person has been arrested at the Welekade Junction area with 2g 500mg of heroin in possession.

The suspect is revealed to be a 28 year old resident of Badulla.

The police had also seized 2g 850mg of heroin on a 62 year old near the Badulupitiya Ground in Badulla.

The three suspects will be presented at the Badulla Magistrate’s Court, said Badulla Police.