There is no question about the UNP Presidential Candidate Kiriella

After the decision of the UNP Working Committee to continue with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Party Leader, there is no question of who will contest in the 2020 Presidential Election, says Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

He stated this responding to the questions of the media at Kandy.

He further stated that although the fuel prices have risen, it is still low compared to the prices during the Mahinda Rajapaksa era.

According to him, the 16 SLFP MPs who left the government couldn’t even win their seats at the elections.